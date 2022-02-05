DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post sales of $439.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $411.90 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,444,102. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.