DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.85) to GBX 588 ($7.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($26,015.06).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 365.80 ($4.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.33. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 355.97 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

