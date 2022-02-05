DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.