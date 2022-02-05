Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 42 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £150.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.