Dusk Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $204.57 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

