DXdao Achieves Market Cap of $24.55 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $497.86 or 0.01200310 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $24.55 million and $288,620.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00322541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006572 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.