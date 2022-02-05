Dye & Durham’s (DND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.80.

Shares of DND opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -148.77. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$28.87 and a 12 month high of C$53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

