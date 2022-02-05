Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 168.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

