Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.09 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

