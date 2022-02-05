E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EJH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.77. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

