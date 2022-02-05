Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.