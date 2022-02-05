Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

EBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

