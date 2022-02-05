Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $514,273.24

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $514,273.24 and $19,209.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00110946 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

