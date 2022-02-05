Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

About Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

