Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

