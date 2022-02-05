Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $162.00 at MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

