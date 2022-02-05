Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

