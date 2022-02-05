Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading Up 0.5%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.