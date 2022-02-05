Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$45.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDVMF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.