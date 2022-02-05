Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 67,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 161,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$45.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. It primarily has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Reliance Gold Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.