Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on Enel in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Enel in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

