Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$20.00 target price from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.92. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.15.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.