Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

