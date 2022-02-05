Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $382.20 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.17. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

