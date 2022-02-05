Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 376.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

