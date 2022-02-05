Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 580,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 49,867 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

