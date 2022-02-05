Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 15,654 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

