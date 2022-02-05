Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 577.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 285.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 249.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,039,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $629,593,000 after buying an additional 2,168,508 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 337.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 357,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 276,042 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

