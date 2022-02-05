Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 4.0% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

