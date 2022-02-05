Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $54,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

WDAY opened at $236.79 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average is $262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

