Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,421 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.33% of Insperity worth $56,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

