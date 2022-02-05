Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $100.49 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,677 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 2.69% of Livent worth $100,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3,501.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

