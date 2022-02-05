Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $130.72 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Humana worth $130,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 5.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,214,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

