Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $87,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $116.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

