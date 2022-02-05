Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 127,373 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,373 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $64,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

