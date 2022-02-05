Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,618 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.74% of Ryder System worth $77,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

