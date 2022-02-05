Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Matthew Alan Walker Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

