EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $453.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

