ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ePlus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.