Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

LEXX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 405,001 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

