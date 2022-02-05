Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NYSE:KBR opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

