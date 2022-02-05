Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.19.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $267.55 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.88 and its 200 day moving average is $332.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 201.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.