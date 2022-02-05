Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The company has a market capitalization of $239.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evans Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Evans Bancorp worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

