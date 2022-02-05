Evercore ISI Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $255.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.93.

UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

