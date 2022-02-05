Evercore ISI Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

