Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.67 and its 200 day moving average is $250.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

