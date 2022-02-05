Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

