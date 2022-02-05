Evoke Wealth LLC Has $28.97 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

