Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,886. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.