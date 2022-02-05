Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $4,809,991. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 702,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

